These are Lyudmila and Oleksandr. An ordinary family from Kryvyi Rih: two children, work. Russian missile hit their apartment on December 16 and changed everything. 1.5-year-old Timofey died together with his parents. The eldest, 7-year-old Maksym, became an orphan. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NUftJ1xbS0